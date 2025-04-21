Monsignor Landry to Newsmax: 'Beautiful' That Pope Lived Through Easter

It was a great testament to Pope Francis that he managed to live through Easter, Monsignor Roger Landry told Newsmax on Monday.

Landry, who served as attaché to the Holy See's permanent observer mission to the U.N., told "Wake Up America" that it was a "beautiful thing" that "the Lord allowed him to be with us through Eater."

Landry, national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the U.S., said Francis "was a heroic man who from the time he was 21 had part of his lung removed and he himself courageously persevered through difficult things."

"I was very touched over the course of these last several weeks that he was not just going to stay home, but he wanted to be out there among the people to try and fill people with home. ... He did not want to just rest," Landry said. "He wanted to work until the end, and so that sort of hard work out of love for those he was serving will be part of his great legacy."

Landry added that he has gratitude for the way that Pope Francis "lived his entire life, not to mention the way he lived his papacy. He lived with great faith."

Landry added that Francis "was a man with a big heart who loved especially those on the periphery, those who would suffer, those who were not on every other person's A list in terms of attention."

Landry also noted that Francis "prioritized them and brought them into the center. We see that throughout his papacy."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com