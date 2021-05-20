Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax TV: Jan. 6 Commission Would Be Political Tool

A commission to examine the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol will not be fair and impartial and it will turn into a political tool to hammer Republicans as they head into the 2022 midterm elections, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on Newsmax TV Thursday.

"It's not going to seek any truth," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax TV's "John Bachman Now." "What it's going to be used for is for a political tool to make Republicans look bad and to badger former President [Donald] Trump ... it's dead on arrival in the Senate. We know that."

Further, lawmakers have already appropriated $10 million to examine the Capitol's security issues and to strengthen its security provisions, said Reschenthaler, adding that findings in the 9-11 Commission about Capitol security have never been pursued.

"Why don't we start by looking at what the 9-11 Commission said?" asked Reschenthaler. "We don't need this political tool. We don't need to empower [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to have the weapon to use in the 2022 midterm elections."

Reschenthaler also slammed Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, after the lawmaker's passionate argument Wednesday over House Republicans refusing to vote for the Jan. 6 commission proposal, calling the lawmaker's speech "BS."

"Tim Ryan is perceived as being far too conservative for the radical base of his party," said Reschenthaler. "He's got big ambitions to run for governor and he ran for president. He's terrified that he's viewed as being too moderate for his base so you see him feigning that emotion ... that's absolute political theater."

Reschenthaler also spoke out about a letter that was purportedly from officers with the Capitol Police begging for a commission to be approved, which was since debunked.

The letter, circulated by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., was denied by the police department itself, which said it does not weigh in on pending legislation before Congress.

"We know it was debunked, so either someone fed it to Jamie Raskin, knowing that he would bite on this ... what is worse is that (maybe) one of his staffers fabricated this letter, which he tried to get police officers to sign onto it and he spearheaded it, which makes him look disingenuous. So either it's incompetence or something nefarious happened. Either way, it does not look good for Jamie Raskin."

Reschenthaler also commented on the news that Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky is not discounting the theory that COVID-19 could have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

"I said this about a year ago," he said. "I was very vocal. So is Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). We were called conspiracy theorists, were called other names. Clearly, we were onto something ... I wish more Democrats would call out China and hold China accountable and make sure that these leaks never happen again."

