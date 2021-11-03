New Jersey State Sen. Testa: People Care About Policies in Politics, Not Money

New Jersey state Sen. Mike Testa told Newsmax that people care more about policies in politics than money.

The state lawmaker made the statement in light of fellow Republican Edward Durr's current lead over state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, a Democrat. According to NBC New York, Durr ran his campaign on $153, spending only $66.64 at Dunkin Donuts for food and $86.67 for flyers and business cards.

Appearing Wednesday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Testa said: ''In 2019 with myself, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, we [Republicans] were outspent roughly 8 to 1 in that race. And everybody told us that we were going to lose, and the only public poll that was done had us down by 14 points and we won by 7 points.''

''What that tells me is this, guess what, they can in typical Democrat fashion ... throw money at everything, including their elections, just like every problem needs more money to a Democrat. That's what they do in elections. But guess what? That doesn't work.''

''The American people, the people of New Jersey, the people of Virginia, they want the real issues. They want to make sure that parents can make medical decisions for their children. They don't want things like masks on 2-year-old children. They want to make sure that what is being taught to their children isn't being mandated by the governor.

''And I can tell you, look, we were living under pretty much executive order [for] all of 2020 and 2021. And the people of New Jersey are rebuking that. They actually want a Legislature that is going to be involved, and that's why you're seeing what you're seeing in a race like [this].''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here