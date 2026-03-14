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Tags: rep sheri biggs | iran | no mercy for terrorists act

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: 'No Mercy' Act Will Keep Americans Safe

By    |   Saturday, 14 March 2026 11:35 AM EDT

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., said Saturday that her newly introduced "No Mercy for Terrorists Act" would strengthen penalties for Americans who aid terrorist groups and would help protect the country from attacks.

Speaking on Newsmax’s "America Right Now," Biggs said she believes the legislation will advance because lawmakers are focused on national security.

"I think my colleagues and I are working really hard to support President Trump’s agenda and to make sure that we’re keeping Americans safe," Biggs said.

The bill would increase penalties for individuals who provide material support to terrorists, including potentially life imprisonment, according to Biggs.

"What this bill will do … is strengthen penalties for individuals who are either providing terrorists with access to means to harm us or harm Americans," she said.

"It will strengthen the penalties that we’re going to inflict on them for harming our country."

Biggs said she is still working on finalizing details and lining up support but expressed confidence the legislation will move forward.

"We are still working out and finalizing the details, but feel very confident that we’re going to get this through," she said.

The congresswoman also voiced support for related legislation introduced by Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., that would denaturalize and deport naturalized citizens who commit or support terrorist attacks.

"That naturalized citizenship, it is a privilege and it’s not a right," Biggs said.

"We’ve had four incidents in the last two weeks and now is not the time to have Homeland Security shut down," she said.

Biggs said several priorities remain urgent on Capitol Hill, including funding national security operations.

"We have a lot of work to do right now," she said.

"We’ve got to get the Save America Act across the line.

"We’ve also got to get Homeland up and running, and we have to support our military," Biggs said.

Asked whether it is time to declare victory in the administration’s current conflict, Biggs said she would defer to the president’s advisers.

"President Trump has surrounded himself with very qualified advisors, and I think they will let us know when they feel like it’s safe to say it’s over," she said.

"But I hope that we will not finish until the mission is complete," she said.

She also criticized Democrats for blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

"It absolutely has to," Biggs said when asked if DHS funding would be restored soon.

"My Democrat colleagues … are doing nothing but putting politics over our people," she said.

"It’s time that they stop playing games and go to work for the people," she added. "This is what we were sent to Congress to do, to take care of America."

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Rep. Sherry Biggs, R-S.C., said Saturday that her newly introduced "No Mercy for Terrorists Act" would strengthen penalties for Americans who aid terrorist groups and would help protect the country from attacks.
rep sheri biggs, iran, no mercy for terrorists act
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Saturday, 14 March 2026 11:35 AM
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