Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Crime Rise Due to 'Appeasement'

An "ideology of appeasement" by liberals has caused a surge in crime in U.S. cities, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Meuser, appearing on "Newsline," predicted that the rising crime rates around the country will play "a significant part" in next year's general election.

"Public safety is probably the most important function of government as well as national security, but it's an ideology of appeasement that the left seems to have," Meuser said.

"It exists at our border, just letting illegals in, and meanwhile you have somebody like [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas writes a memo stating, 'Make sure you ask illegals what pronoun is important to them.'

"That's how backwards and this ideology of appeasement exists on our streets. It exists that are at our borders, and it exists, unfortunately, on the international scene."

Meuser went on to say that the left's ideology is "so digressive."

"If customers aren't going to be going to those stores, stores' prices are going up because they need more security," he said. "If I go buy something at CVS, it takes me 10 minutes because everything is locked up.

"So, you have those added costs, those added inconveniences, less people, less customers, less purchasing, less revenues for the store, but less revenues for the government. So, meanwhile, as they're defunding the police, they're losing all that money in tax revenues."

Violent crimes, particularly homicide and car theft, have risen sharply in Washington, D.C. As of Nov. 14, homicides were up 34% compared with the same time last year. Car theft was up 98% and carjackings more than doubled, up 104%.

Meuser said he was victimized this month.

"I somewhat got off easy, frankly," he said. "My car was broken into, windows smashed, that sort of thing, at 7:15 in the morning, not the middle of the night. They [the perpetrators] were seen. They ran. The cops pursued them.

"Three of the my eight staffers in Washington were actually held up by gunpoint within the last two years. ... I go down to my local CVS. I've been in there maybe 10 times in the last three years. Twice there was incidences of security trying to stop the stealing and theft."

Meuser called out city officials in D.C. and Philadelphia for decreasing funding for law enforcement.

"[D.C.] has decreased their funding for the police by $100 million over the last several years," he said, "and just as bad, prosecutors shouldn't be called prosecutors because they prosecute less than 50% of the arrests and crimes that come to them.

"This needs to change. I have a bill to defund the prosecutors that don't prosecute, or at least prosecute at a minimum level of 67%."

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com