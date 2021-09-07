Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Border Patrol Wall News Points to Biden's Hypocrisy

Reports that Border Patrol agents are filling in open sections of the wall along the southern border with cast-off building materials is further proof of the hypocrisy of President Joe Biden and his administration, Rep. Greg Murphy told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This has been the administration of hypocrisy," Murphy, R-N.C. said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We can't allow a pipeline in our country, but we're happy to support a pipeline from Russia, and here it is the same thing at the border."

According to the report, agents in the El Paso sector have been using steel, spare tires, and other materials to block off a 20-foot gap in the wall in the El Paso sector that was left when contractors topped building the wall after Biden took office. Agents said that thousands of tons of building materials have been sitting in the area, rusting away.

"We don't have a border," Murphy said. "[The administration] is going to respect and push forth that they have a border in Tajikistan so that we can try to get our people out [of Afghanistan] that way. We're going to make sure that to come in this country you have to have a negative COVID test unless it's to the southern border when you can just walk across the border and come in."

He added that the nation's enemies also know about Biden's hypocrisy.

Murphy said that Border Patrol agents who have been working to build their wall section are the "ones who are facing the massive influx of illegal aliens that are coming into our country, and they are finally feeling like the federal government has abandoned them, so they have to take matters into their own hands."

In July alone, "we saw a 420% increase in the number of people coming across our border illegally than from the year before," Murphy continued. "We are now at a 20-plus year high of individuals coming across our border illegally. The Border Patrol, they're good people, but they're frustrated as hell by the Biden administration abandoning them, and they are taking matters into their own hands because they swore to protect this country and that's what they're doing."

Murphy said he's concerned about the influx of Afghan refugees entering the country, as there is a "massive security risk" involved because there are too many who have not been vetted.

"I want to take it back to Sept. 11, where you had, uh, 19 hijackers," Murphy said. "At one point, it would have been 20. But 19 were able to make their way through to create the greatest attack on American soil. We are bringing in tens of thousands of people some we don't know a full background on at this time."

As a result, "here we are basically inviting terrorists," Murphy said. "We've created a terrorist haven in Afghanistan. You know al-Qaida's there despite what Biden says al-Qaida is there. ISIS is there and the Taliban are there ... they are exporting that those individuals, some are most likely coming into our country via planes, but we also know that their southern border going back to that there are over 150 countries of individuals have come in. They have already caught some known terrorists. And who knows how many have gotten in without being caught."

If there is a terrorist attack in the United States or in western Europe, that will be on Biden's hands, Murphy added.

"Let's pray that does not happen," he said, "but we can't turn a blind eye to it."