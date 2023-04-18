×
Tags: rep.gonzales | cartels | border

Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: Designate Cartels as Terrorist Groups

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 07:22 PM EDT

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas told Newsmax on Tuesday that the United States needs to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Gonzales outlined his agenda for solving the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

"One: label cartels as terrorist organizations. Two: you defund the catch-and-release program. We zero out that account. You force them to enforce the laws," Gonzales explained. "It's pretty simple. Really what you have to do is just re-implement the [former President Donald] Trump policies that worked."

Gonzales also hinted at opposing several Republican governors' decision to ship illegal immigrants into blue states and cities, advocating instead to "fly them back to their country of origin."

"Once you do that, the crisis immediately stops," the congressman continued. "So, you basically enforce the laws that are already in the books."

However, Gonzales stressed that he believes most Americans are in favor of reforming legal immigration to better support those that are coming through "the legal route."

When highlighting actors who have facilitated the migrant crisis, Gonzales implored viewers to recognize not only Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' role, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken's as well.

"Blinken is supposed to be traveling to these countries and working out negotiations to send people back to their country of origin. Instead, he's going all over the world but that," Gonzales said.

"Ultimately, [President Joe] Biden is responsible, but we need the administration to do their job," he added.

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 07:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

