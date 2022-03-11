Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Putin Could Use Chemical Weapons to Shift Blame

The growing concern that Russia could use chemical warfare attacks against Ukraine is "just another propaganda maneuver" from the country, but at the same time, Russia could attack Ukraine's bioresearch facilities to shift blame for the invasion away from President Vladimir Putin, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Friday on Newsmax.

"The danger here is Putin and the orders he's given to his Russian troops," Meuser said on "National Report." "They're firing on nuclear plants and they're taking over nuclear plants, and they will go on the attack on these bioresearch facilities to make it look as if this is anyone's fault other than Putin that [he] has invaded the sovereign nation."

Meuser's comments came after Western officials warned that Russia might launch chemical weapons in Ukraine through a "false flag" attack to try to justify its late February invasion. However, they said there is nothing at this time that would suggest a more broad use of such weapons.

President Joe Biden, also on Friday, warned Putin that Russia will pay "a severe price" if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Meuser said that everything possible must be done to defeat Putin, but the United States leadership has been lacking so far and has been reacting to provocations rather than being proactive.

"At least the lethal weapons that we're providing are now getting in, so that's a good thing," the congressman said. "The aircraft fiasco where we had an agreement with Poland and Germany and the Ukraine that fell apart ... was a clear sign of the level of disorganization and competence that's coming out of this White House."

The administration, Meuser added, must get serious and have more goals for Ukraine's support.

"For Ukraine to be victorious, [it's up to] us to do all possible short of direct contact," Meuser said. "I just think about what a world of difference it's going to be if Ukraine comes out of this with a victory, as opposed to an autocratic tyrant having victory for the long term. This is a historical, pivotal moment. The United States has got to step up as other countries, frankly, are ahead of us."

Meuser, speaking before Biden announced the changes of Russia's trade status and more sanctions against Russia, said he, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas and other Republicans initiated those steps through legislation last week, and now, eight or nine days later, he's seeing the need for those moves.

However, Meuser said sanctions will help push back against Russia, but the United States should listen to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls for help.

"We need to work with our NATO partners," Meuser said. "We simply need the highest level of weapons, [with] support and sanctions, and make Putin's life an absolute living hell, both in Russia, around the world, and in Ukraine."

But as things stand now, the Biden administration is being an "embarrassment," said Meuser.

"My Democrat colleagues need to get onboard with some of these bills and some of these initiatives because I know they know what's right," Meuser said. "It's not about making excuses. It's about solutions. It's not about pointing fingers. It's about being a responsible world power."

