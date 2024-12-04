Ray Kelly to Newsmax: Money Possible Motive to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan "looks like a targeted hit," former New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Kelly added he heard an unverified report that there might have been stock manipulation involved with the company, but then asked rhetorically who knows whether that played a part in the killing.

However, the assassin "obviously had an awful lot of information," Kelly told "Greg Kelly Reports." "He knew the door that the victim was going to come out of. It's 6:45 in the morning; it's an unusual time for any sort of business transaction. He knew that. So, he obviously is very familiar … with the victim."

Kelly noted that there have been reports of previous threats against Thompson.

"The information is starting to, to come out and I think they probably have a reasonably good idea about the motive now," Kelly said. "They need to get a lot more information. But it looks, it sounds like there's a financial aspect to this."