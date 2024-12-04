WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ray kelly | newsmax | brian thompson | unitedhealthcare | murder

Ray Kelly to Newsmax: Money Possible Motive to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 10:40 PM EST

The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan "looks like a targeted hit," former New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Kelly added he heard an unverified report that there might have been stock manipulation involved with the company, but then asked rhetorically who knows whether that played a part in the killing.

However, the assassin "obviously had an awful lot of information," Kelly told "Greg Kelly Reports." "He knew the door that the victim was going to come out of. It's 6:45 in the morning; it's an unusual time for any sort of business transaction. He knew that. So, he obviously is very familiar … with the victim."

Kelly noted that there have been reports of previous threats against Thompson.

"The information is starting to, to come out and I think they probably have a reasonably good idea about the motive now," Kelly said. "They need to get a lot more information. But it looks, it sounds like there's a financial aspect to this."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson "looks like a targeted hit," former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly told Newsmax on Wednesday.
ray kelly, newsmax, brian thompson, unitedhealthcare, murder
171
2024-40-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved