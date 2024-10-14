WATCH TV LIVE

Raul Mas to Newsmax: Trump Is No Fidel Castro

Monday, 14 October 2024 10:35 PM EDT

Political analyst Raul Mas pushed back on the comparison between former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and Donald Trump, telling Newsmax on Monday that the Republican presidential nominee is not a dictator "by any stretch of the imagination."

Mas joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss former President Barack Obama's speech late last week likening Trump to Castro.

"I have never met the Castro brothers. I have met the president, President Trump, on several occasions. I can assure you he is no Fidel Castro," Mas told Kelly.

"And quite frankly, the first time I met him was at a luncheon at that golf club where there was a second assassination attempt, and I found it remarkable how well he treated everybody around him, including the waiters and waitresses that were, you know, serving us lunch and how he knew them by name. This man is not a dictator," Mas said. "He is a strong-willed businessperson who knows exactly what America needs to get back on track. And I hope that everybody listening to my voice goes out and votes, because that's what we need to bring Donald Trump back into the White House.

"He's not a dictator by any stretch of the imagination. He's not a Fidel Castro."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 14 October 2024 10:35 PM
