Tags: randy weber | border security | homan

Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Stop Catch and Release on Day One

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:42 PM EST

On his first day in office, President-elect Donald Trump should issue executive "orders to stop catch and release and re-institute the remain in Mexico policy," Rep. Randy Weber told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "National Report," the Texas Republican added that Trump also needs to "absolutely help [his new border czar] Tom Homan to do his job."

Weber said that "more than that I hope that the president speaks out to some of these cities that have disrespected him already" and get the job done by immediately starting to deport illegal immigrants from the United States.

Weber, who serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, stressed that "it's high time we've got something done [about border security], and I'm very pleased Tom Homan is on board and that Donald Trump got reelected."

The congressman, who represents a district that is right on the Mexican border, said that his constituents have suffered for so long and reiterated that it is way past time to get the problem of illegal immigration under control.

Weber said that "I think when Trump gets in office, he's going to make sure that people know there's a new sheriff is in town.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:42 PM
