Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Dems Can't Win 'If Only Americans Vote'

By    |   Thursday, 12 February 2026 10:50 PM EST

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., mocked Democrats' claims that voter ID laws are racist, telling Newsmax on Thursday that he experienced plenty of "racism" himself — after being asked to show identification three times that day.

"Look, today's been a pretty racist day for me," Fine said on "Finnerty." "I had to show my photo ID to get through airport security.

"I then had to show it to pick up my rental car. And I had to show it a third time when I picked up a prescription."

"So I'm dealing with the racism in the world of having to show a photo ID," he added sarcastically.

Fine said Democrats' opposition to the SAVE America Act — which would require proof of citizenship and voter identification safeguards in federal elections — has nothing to do with concerns about access.

"Make no mistake what this is about. This isn't about the difficulty to get a photo ID," Fine said.

"Democrats can't win elections if only Americans vote."

"That's why they've shut the government down three times to protect illegal immigrants," Fine said. "This is about them creating the conditions and the ability to cheat in elections this year, two years from now, and make sure that Americans actually lose our country to the illegal immigrants that are here."

Fine also rejected the argument that voter ID laws disproportionately affect minority voters.

"This has nothing to do with racism," he said. "Black Americans overwhelmingly think people should have to show a photo ID to vote. And it's racist to say that minorities don't have the ability to get a photo ID."

