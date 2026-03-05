Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Dems Ignoring Iran's Nuclear Threat

Democrats questioning President Donald Trump's decision to launch military action against Iran are ignoring the Middle Eastern nation's refusal to negotiate on its nuclear ambitions and missile capabilities, Rep. Randy Fine said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I'm starting to think Democrats wanted Iran to nuke us before we did anything about it," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"The fact of the matter is this: They had negotiations," Fine said. "Iran refused to give up its right to create nuclear weapons. It refused to even discuss giving up the ability to create intercontinental ballistic missiles to deliver those to America."

Democrats have criticized the administration's rationale for the war, saying America faced no imminent threat and calling for Congress to pass a war powers resolution to limit further military action in the Middle East.

Fine rejected that position, saying lawmakers who attended classified briefings had access to information that supports the president's decision.

"We cannot allow crazy Muslim terrorists in Iran to have nuclear weapons," Fine said. "Donald Trump did the right thing, and any reasonable person who sat through the briefing I sat through would agree with that."

The comments came as the conflict expanded beyond the Persian Gulf, including the sinking of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka.

According to War Secretary Pete Hegseth, this was the first sinking of an enemy ship by a U.S. torpedo since World War II.

Asked whether striking Iranian naval forces far from Iran could escalate the war, Fine said the location of the engagement should not be surprising.

"International waters are anything beyond a few miles off the coast of Iran," Fine said. "So whether it was in the sea near Iran or where it took place, it's still going to be in international waters."

Fine said one objective of the military campaign is to neutralize Iran's naval capabilities and protect global commerce.

"One of the president's objectives here was to eliminate the Iranian navy so it cannot threaten international commerce going through the Strait of Hormuz, which the Iranians have said they would do," he said.

During the interview, Fine also addressed domestic security concerns as lawmakers debate funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Fine criticized Democrats for opposing the funding measure, saying the decision comes at a time of heightened concerns about potential terrorist activity in the U.S.

"Yesterday, while we were debating the Homeland Security funding bill, I presented seven examples just since the ayatollah has been killed of Muslim terrorists in the United States mourning the loss of who they call their leader," Fine said.

"The idea that while the homeland is at risk, Democrats would keep the Department of Homeland Security closed is as close to treason as I can think of," he added.

The Florida lawmaker also weighed in on a failed House effort led by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., that sought to release more information about sexual misconduct allegations against members of Congress.

The measure failed overwhelmingly in a 357-65 vote, but Fine said he was among the lawmakers who supported the proposal.

"I was one of the 65, so I voted for the full release," Fine said. "I don't know what my colleagues were thinking."

While the House Ethics Committee raised concerns that victims' identities could be revealed, Fine said transparency should prevail.

"My view is this: You should not be sexually harassing staff or anyone in the process," he said. "And if you do and we know about it, that information can come out."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com