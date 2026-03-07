Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Trump Takes Sacrifice of Troops Seriously

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., said Saturday that President Donald Trump "takes the sacrifices seriously" after attending a dignified transfer for fallen U.S. service members, arguing the president understands the human cost of the conflict with Iran.

Speaking on Newsmax from the America Summit in Florida, Fine said Trump's presence at Dover Air Force Base showed respect for troops killed in the ongoing clash with Iran.

"I think the president takes this seriously," Fine said. "It shows that he understands that real sacrifice is taking place to make America safe."

Fine pointed to the ceremony honoring six fallen soldiers, including one from Florida, saying the president's participation demonstrated a personal commitment to the troops and their families.

"The respect that he's showing to those six fallen soldiers, one of whom is from Florida, by the way, it says a lot," Fine said. "I think the president cares deeply about what he's doing, and he's showing that he takes those sacrifices seriously."

Fine contrasted Trump's approach with previous administrations, saying the president's leadership reflects empathy toward service members.

"This is a president that is not going to allow our troops to die in vain," he said.

Earlier in the interview, Fine backed Trump's warning that Iran could face additional military action if it refuses to surrender.

"The president is saying this will continue until they surrender," Fine said. "We are not going to have a Muslim terror regime running Iran, sponsoring terror around the world, trying to create a nuclear weapon and trying to create the capability to deliver that nuclear weapon to the United States."

Fine also accused Iran of committing "war crime after war crime," including deploying cluster munitions and targeting civilian areas with drones.

"These are not people that can be allowed to have terrorism in their hands in the Middle East," he said.

Addressing reports that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran, Fine said such cooperation would be "certainly disturbing" but not surprising, arguing the two countries have been aligned.

"They are allies, and it is part of why defeating these Muslim terrorists who run Tehran is so important," he said.

Fine also defended Trump's broader strategy, saying the president is responding to decades of attacks linked to Iran.

"Keep in mind that Iran has killed an estimated 1,200 Americans since this Muslim terror regime came to power in 1979," he said. "Donald Trump is showing that when people scream 'Death to America,' we're going to deliver death to them."

Fine said critics who question whether the military action is "America First" misunderstand the global threats facing the United States.

"I think President Trump is fighting for America first," he said. "If you isolate America from the world, that America will be damaged by doing that."

