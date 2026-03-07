Iran Warns US Will Bear Blame for Escalation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that the United States would be responsible for any escalation involving Iran, accusing President Donald Trump of misinterpreting Tehran’s intentions and pushing the region toward conflict.

In a statement on X, Araghchi said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had expressed openness to de-escalation in the region, provided neighboring countries do not allow their airspace, territory or waters to be used for attacks against Iran.

"President Pezeshkian’s openness to de-escalation within our region — provided that our neighbors’ airspace, territory, and waters are not used to attack the Iranian people — was almost immediately killed by President Trump’s misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent," Araghchi said.

He warned that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond if tensions increase.

"If Mr. Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our powerful armed forces have long been prepared for, and what he will get," Araghchi said, adding that responsibility for any intensification of Iran’s exercise of self-defense would lie "squarely with the U.S. administration."

Araghchi also criticized the cost of U.S. military involvement in the region, claiming Trump’s "week-long misadventure" had already cost the U.S. military $100 billion in addition to the lives of American soldiers.

"When markets reopen, that cost will balloon and be transferred directly to ordinary Americans at pumping stations," he said.

The Iranian diplomat further asserted that the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that war with Iran would fail.

"Mr. Trump’s own National Intelligence Council, representing input from the 18 intelligence agencies of the U.S., determined that war on Iran is destined to fail," Araghchi said.

He said he had warned Trump’s envoys that military conflict would not improve Washington’s negotiating position and questioned whether those warnings had been conveyed to the former president.

Araghchi also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of influencing U.S. policy toward conflict with Iran. He said American voters had sought to end U.S. involvement in prolonged Middle East conflicts but instead were drawn into fighting Israel’s wars.

"This is a war of choice pursued by a small cabal of ‘Israel Firsters,’ and ‘Israel First’ always means ‘America Last,'" Araghchi said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing concerns about the potential for wider regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.