Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Super Bowl Halftime Show Pushed Drugs, Profanity

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax that the National Football League and NBC should face accountability after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, alleging profanity and drug references aired during the live broadcast.

Fine criticized Bad Bunny's show, saying a live broadcast should not include profanity or messages he said encourage illegal drug use, no matter what language is spoken.

During an appearance on "The Todd Starnes Show," when asked whether the performance crossed a line and whether broadcast rules were broken, Fine said, "I don't care what language you say it in. You can't say the F-word in a live broadcast."

"And I don't care where you're from, but you can't tell children to go out and use cocaine. Both of those things happened in Bad Bunny's performance," he added.

"It's against the law, and people need to be held accountable, particularly the NFL and NBC, who knew or should have known what was going to happen during the performance."

Asked what the NFL was trying to do with its selection of halftime performers this year, Fine said he did not understand the decision and predicted the consequences.

"You know, I've got to be honest. I don't understand it. I have to believe that the core NFL watching audience really didn't like it.

"So I'm not really sure. Maybe it's about expanding their brand into other countries or into other cultures," he said.

"I don't know what the goal is, but the fact of the matter is, you don't get to break American law in order to do it. And so it was a terrible decision. I do think there will be accountability.

"I think in the end, they're going to conclude it wasn't worth it because, look ... people are going to be in big trouble for it. There's no question that cursing was used. There's no question that drug paraphernalia was discussed.

"Even independent people who watched it have said that he used curse words, or he mumbled, or he held out the microphone so other people could scream in it."

Although the halftime show ended with the message "Together we are America," critics described the performance as "divisive" and "degenerate," as it was delivered entirely in Spanish.

On this issue, Bad Bunny previously responded to critics by saying they had "four months to learn Spanish."

President Donald Trump posted criticism of the halftime show on Truth Social, writing:

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

Said Fine: "What they were thinking, I have no idea. I can tell you this. I didn't watch it. We knew it was going to be a bunch of garbage, and that's exactly what it turned out to be."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com