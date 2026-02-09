New England Quarterback Drake Maye a Winner Nonetheless

The New England Patriots may not have won 2026's Super Bowl LX, but the team's quarterback Drake Maye is a winner off the field for comments that he recently made on marriage and family.

At a time when too many professional athletes are making headlines with negative commentary, Maye stepped up and shared something positive.

Here's a little background to set the stage.

While in college, he played football for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In 2022 he won the title of ACC Football Player of the Year, after having led the NCAA in total yardage. And as a second-year player in the NFL, he exceeded all expectations.

At the young age of 23, he had the distinct honor of leading the Patriots in this year's Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

Although his team failed to take home the trophy, Maye's future in the NFL looks bright.

Prior to the big day, while at the Super Bowl Opening Night press conferences, he was asked about his own marriage to wife Ann Michael Maye.

He gave an earnest response, praising marriage as "one of the best decisions" of his life, even crediting the institution for having a positive impact on his career and personal life.

He didn't mince words. He gave his full-throated endorsement, characterizing marriage and family as a primary source of strength, joy, and personal fulfillment.

"I definitely would advise [my teammates] to eventually get married. I's one of the best things in life. . . There’s no better feeling than coming home to a wife that loves you and cares for you and is worried about your best interests," he said.

He added, "I chose to get married young, and I don't regret it one bit."

Far from being a scripted soundbite, Maye and Ann Michael have been together since attending middle school in North Carolina, where they began building a relationship rooted in faith, shared history, mutual support, and quiet commitment.

Their June 2025 wedding came after years of dating through high school and college and on into his budding NFL journey.

Maye's personal story stands as a powerful counter-narrative to a sub-group of the culture that all too often glorifies excessive self-gratification, serial dating, and superficial interaction as rites of passage.

His comments highlight some fundamental principles about marriage and family, which a wide swath of modern society has largely downplayed.

A loving relationship within the bonds of marriage has the potential to provide a mental and emotional stability, sense of belonging, spiritual grounding, and motivation apart from self-interest that may be difficult to achieve and sustain, minus society's legal, cultural, and/or religious validation.

Considering his public expressions it should come as no surprise that the quarterback is a sincere man of faith.

When the New England Patriots clinched the AFC Championship, Maye expressed his gratitude to the creator of the universe.

In his post-game interview, he declared, "I thank the good Lord."

While answering questions ahead of the Super Bowl, Maye revealed his priorities.

"Being a follower of Jesus Christ is the biggest thing in my life," he said.

To this end, in December of 2025 he said, "I think the biggest thing is using my platform to spread the Word and spread the good news."

Under Maye's leadership, the Patriots became the AFC champs and were able to reach the biggest pro football game of the year.

He credits his wife with supporting his career while pursuing her own passions.

Her viral baking videos have endeared her to Patriots fans, who refer to her as the "First Lady of New England."

Maye spoke of the simple joy of coming home to someone who genuinely cares about his well-being, something that, amid the pressures of NFL life, has clearly fueled his on-field growth and leadership traits.

In praising marriage, Maye is in no way imposing his choices on others.

He was careful to say that his teammates "have a right to do whatever they choose."

At the same time, he is sharing his own experience as evidence that commitment early in life can lead to profound good.

The approach of personal testimony, without passing judgment, makes his position more compelling and is a quiet affirmation of the leadership he displays that inspires without lecturing.

Despite the Super Bowl loss, Maye scored a victory in the public square for marriage and family.

It's a sentimental back-to-the-future tale.

Build your life around someone else and watch love multiply.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read more James Hirsen Insider articles — Click Here Now.