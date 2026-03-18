Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Shariah Push 'Clashes' With Constitution

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he believes Shariah, or Islamic law, is already being practiced in the United States and warned there is a growing push to expand it in ways that conflict with the Constitution.

"I think there's no question that that's happening, and there's no question that they're pushing for it to happen," Fine told "Finnerty."

"If you want to practice your religion in peace and privacy, you're welcome to do that in the United States of America. But if practicing your religion means others have to submit to you, that's not OK."

Fine, who has co-sponsored legislation aimed at prohibiting the application of foreign law such as Shariah in U.S. courts, argued that some interpretations of Islamic law are fundamentally incompatible with American values.

"A big part of what we're dealing with is mainstream Islam demanding that we change what it means to be in America to accommodate them, and that is not OK," he said.

Fine's comments came amid debate over recent terrorist attacks in the U.S. and concerns among some Republicans about radical Islam. He pushed back on concerns about "Islamophobia."

"Islamophobia means fear of Islam," he said. "And at this point, we have every reason to have that fear."

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., appearing with Fine, also addressed backlash over a recent post on X in which he wrote: "Muslims don't belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie."

Ogles said his criticism is directed at "radical Islam," not all Muslims. Still, he criticized what he described as silence from Muslim communities following recent attacks.

"As of this morning, not a single mosque has condemned the violence. Not a single imam has condemned the violence," he said.

"Not a single mosque has disavowed the members of their faith who killed in the name of God."

Ogles said such silence stands in contrast to how other religious communities respond to violence.

"If a Christian or a Jew killed in the name of God, you would have pastors and churches and synagogues all over this country renouncing the violence," he said.

He called on Muslim leaders and worshippers to more forcefully denounce extremism.

"Where are the parishioners? Why aren't they calling on their imams to stand up and renounce the type of violence?" Ogles asked.

"This is a cancer that's spreading across this country, and we have to have an honest and open conversation."

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