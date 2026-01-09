Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Obamacare Subsidy Extension 'Performative'

The House-passed bill extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for three more years is unlikely to clear the Senate, Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Friday, calling the measure a symbolic move that does not address rising healthcare costs.

The Senate has already rejected similar proposals that failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required for passage, the Florida Republican pointed out on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"This was more of a performative exercise," Fine said, adding that Democrats are attempting to conceal what he described as Obamacare's failures by borrowing money that future generations will have to repay.

Supporters of the bill, which was approved shortly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke on the issue, say extending the subsidies would help make health insurance more affordable for millions of Americans.

Fine disputed that claim, saying affordability cannot be achieved by increasing long-term debt.

"When I borrow money from my children to pay for something today, I'm not making it more affordable," Fine said. "I'm lying about what it costs."

Fine said Republicans are focused on lowering healthcare costs rather than subsidizing premiums, pointing to structural changes he said would reduce expenses.

He suggested reshaping health insurance to cover unexpected medical emergencies rather than routine care, comparing it to auto insurance policies that do not cover everyday maintenance.

Later in the interview, Fine addressed a Senate vote advancing a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's authority to take further military action in Venezuela without congressional approval.

The measure passed the Senate on a 52-47 vote following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Fine said he does not expect the House to consider the resolution, citing a classified briefing he attended earlier in the week.

While declining to share details, he described the operation to capture Maduro as a major success for the U.S. military and regional security.

He credited Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for what he called a significant achievement, saying Maduro had been kept in power with the support of Cuban forces rather than the Venezuelan people.

Fine also weighed in on the recent shooting in Minneapolis involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, criticizing local officials for their response and defending the actions of federal agents, saying the incident highlighted broader disputes over immigration enforcement.

The congressman accused critics of attempting to downplay the circumstances surrounding the incident and defended ICE agents as carrying out their duties lawfully.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com