Dems Consider Forcing Another Govt Shutdown

Congress returns to work this week with some Democrats threatening another government shutdown later this month.

With a Jan. 30 deadline looming to fund much of the federal government, progressive and liberal lawmakers are urging Democrat leaders to use the threat of a shutdown as leverage against President Donald Trump — especially after enhanced Obamacare subsidies expired at the end of 2025, driving up insurance premiums for millions of Americans.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is signaling he wants to avoid another prolonged standoff, even as party pressure mounts to confront Trump on both domestic spending and what Democrats call an aggressive use of executive authority.

According to The Hill, some Democrats believe they "won" last fall's 43-day shutdown by focusing attention on healthcare costs, arguing that the political math still favors them ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Liberal groups such as Indivisible are pressing Democrats to "use every lever available," with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., among those leaving the door open to another funding showdown tied to restoring the expired Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Still, Schumer has told reporters his goal is to pass a five-bill appropriations package that could fund 85% to 90% of the government through Sept. 30, effectively taking a shutdown off the table.

But the fight is already spilling into the House.

CNN reported Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is required to hold a floor vote this week on a Democrat proposal to extend the ACA premium subsidies for three years after moderate Republicans joined Democrats on a discharge petition.

The move reflects a rare rebellion from GOP centrists who were irate over the credits' expiration, even as conservative lawmakers object to simply extending subsidies without reforms.

Even if the House passes the Democrat bill, Senate action remains uncertain, with centrists working quietly on an alternative compromise.

At the same time, lawmakers face multiple flashpoints beyond funding.

CBS News noted Congress is returning amid rising tensions over Venezuela and renewed scrutiny of the Justice Department's handling of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein files rollout, creating a combustible environment for negotiations.

Republicans on Capitol Hill argue Democrats are looking for political theater, using threats of shutdowns to distract from their own failures on spending and inflation while trying to revive a subsidy system that critics say was never properly paid for long-term.

Funding progress has been made, but not enough to guarantee smooth passage.

CBS reports top GOP appropriators Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., reached agreement on topline spending for the remaining nine funding bills before Christmas, aligning with Trump's push to rein in Washington spending.

Yet Democrats have not signed onto a broader deal, and their votes may be needed in the Senate and potentially the House if conservatives balk.

Johnson's narrow margin is also shrinking, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., leaving her seat Monday, reducing the GOP majority to just two votes. That could empower Democrats to extract concessions, especially if Republicans cannot unify.

For conservatives, the looming showdown underscores a familiar pattern: Democrats threatening shutdowns to force expansion of federal benefits and spending, while Republicans scramble to keep government functioning under pressure.