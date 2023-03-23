Sen. Paul to Newsmax: State Dept. Looks 'Guilty' on COVID Records

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that the State Department's refusal to comply with his many requests for documents related to the origins of COVID-19 makes it "look guilty," especially after President Joe Biden signed a unanimously passed bill to declassify such information.

"I've been asking for months, nearly six months on this," Paul said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They kind of assured me they will. In public, they respond as if they're cooperating, but in private they sent me a letter saying they will not do it.

"But here's the interesting rub of this: All of the information they say they will not give to me, if the Democrat chairman of my committee signs a note asking for it, they'll give it all. So they claim as if it's the nuclear secrets, and we can't reveal this to lowly senators and the public, but it's not any such thing and once a Democrat signs, they will.

"They just resist until they get a Democrat chairman to sign a request, and I've been bugging at least five different Senate chairmen now, all Democrats, to sign or cosign requests for records. I think I'm going to get a breakthrough eventually.

"I think Sen. [Bob] Menendez [D-N.J.] is sympathetic. Once I get one of them to sign it, then we'll get these records, and we'll be able to look and see if any of the research money that went from the State Department to China funded research that was suspicious for the creation of COVID."

Paul, a physician, said he is concerned about the risk of myocarditis among young men who take the COVD-19 vaccine.

"Any time you take a medicine or any time you take a vaccine, you have to weigh the risks and benefits," he said. "So, if you're over 70, or you're 30 pounds overweight and you're 50 years old, I would say that the risks of the disease outweigh any possible risks of the vaccine, and I would probably take it. But if you're 15 years old and have already had COVID and a male, I think the risks of the vaccine, even though they're rare for myocarditis, are greater than the risk of COVID, which are almost nonexistent for a 15-year-old.

"But here's how bad the CDC is: The CDC says if your 15-year-old boy has had COVID, they still want him vaccinated. If he gets vaccinated and gets myocarditis, they say, 'Wait until his heart heals up and he gets out of the hospital and then give him another vaccine.' What mom or dad in America would give their kid a vaccine again after they already had a heart inflammation from the first?"