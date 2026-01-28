Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Probe Needed in Pretti Shooting to Restore Trust

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that an independent investigation is needed into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal law enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Paul said that conflicting public claims and disturbing video evidence have undermined trust in Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Paul, chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that oversight is necessary not because he opposes ICE, but because accountability strengthens the agency's mission.

"One of the things that President [Donald] Trump has done the best has been to control the border," Paul said. "I'm not against ICE or against their purpose.

"In fact, if you want people to trust ICE, I think we do need to bring forward and have people understand that there is an independent investigation as to what went on."

Paul referenced videos of the encounter, disputing claims that Pretti was assaulting agents.

"Nobody can see those videos and say that that man was assaulting ICE agents," he said. "He was backpedaling the whole time."

Paul described the incident as escalating rapidly, saying Pretti was pepper-sprayed, taken to the ground, disarmed, and then shot repeatedly.

"This was a real tragedy and a mistake," Paul said. "The man had been disarmed and then was shot 10 times."

He argued that even shootings widely viewed as justified are routinely investigated, citing an example from his own community.

"And yet they still investigated even a good shooting," Paul said. "But I think after seeing this, if you call this a good shooting, you aren't watching the video."

Paul also criticized public statements labeling Pretti as a domestic terrorist, calling such characterizations "obviously not true" and warning they could worsen tensions.

"If we say things that are obviously not true, the situation is going to get worse," he said.

Paul acknowledged concerns about individuals bringing firearms to rallies, but defended constitutional carry rights, noting Pretti did not draw his weapon.

"In this case, it's important to know he didn't draw his weapon," Paul said. "They said he brandished his weapon. That is not true."

On Monday, Paul sent letters requesting that the heads of ICE, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Customs and Border Protection to testify at a Feb. 12 committee hearing.

He posted Tuesday on X that they have agreed to appear.

