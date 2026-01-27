Report to Congress: Two CBP Agents Fired Shots in Pretti Shooting

Two Customs and Border Protection agents fired their weapons during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend, according to a government report sent to Congress and obtained by CBS News.

CBP shared the report with congressional officials Tuesday, saying it was based on a "preliminary review" by its Office of Professional Responsibility.

The document is the most comprehensive official account yet of Pretti's death, which has sparked widespread bipartisan outcry.

According to the report, CBP agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Saturday morning when an officer was "confronted by two female civilians blowing whistles."

The officer ordered the women to "move out of the roadway," the report said, before agents first encountered Pretti.

"The [CBP officer] pushed them both away and one of the females ran to a male, later identified as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a US citizen," the report said.

"The [CBP officer] attempted to move the woman and Pretti out of the roadway."

"The woman and Pretti did not move.

The [CBP officer] deployed his oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray towards both Pretti and the woman."

CBP personnel then "attempted to take Pretti into custody," the report said.

"Pretti resisted CBP personnel's efforts and a struggle ensued."

"During the struggle, a BPA yelled, 'He's got a gun!' multiple times."

"Approximately five seconds later, a [Border Patrol agent] discharged his CBP-issued Glock 19 and a [CBP officer] also discharged his CBP-issued Glock 47 at Pretti," CBP added.

"After the shooting, a BPA advised he had possession of Pretti's firearm.

The BPA subsequently cleared and secured Pretti's firearm in his vehicle."

The new details differ from initial Department of Homeland Security statements over the weekend saying one agent fired "defensive shots," and that Pretti "approached" agents with a 9mm firearm.

CBP's report does not claim Pretti tried to reach for his gun, according to CBS.

After the shooting, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino alleged Pretti intended to kill officers, with Bovino accusing him of trying to "massacre law enforcement" — allegations not included in the report.

The incident has drawn scrutiny as videos appear to contradict claims that Pretti approached agents with his gun.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has said Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

The report also does not back one circulating theory that Pretti's gun fired accidentally, after President Donald Trump alleged he carried a "dangerous and unpredictable gun" that "goes off when people don't know it."

The report says ICE's Homeland Security Investigations is investigating, alongside CBP's internal review, and that the DHS Inspector General was notified.

Newsmax reached out to DHS for comment but did not receive an immediate response.