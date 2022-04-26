Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Bring Back Mask Mandates? 'Take a Hike' Fauci

If the Biden administration thinks bringing mask mandates is a plan that will fly with travelers, it might want to taxi back to the terminal, Sen Rand Paul, R-Ky., tells Newsmax.

Appearing Tuesday on "Spicer & Co.," Paul said that when he traveled in an airport Monday for the first time after the mask mandate was lifted by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, "97% of the people were big smiles, not wearing a mask."

"So these people are idiots if they think they're going to force us to wear masks when, right now, when it's voluntary, 97% of people tell Fauci: 'Take a hike,'" he told host Sean Spicer. "We're not wearing a mask. We can assess our own risk. And guess what? We're doing just fine without you guys."

Dr. Anthoni Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden came under fire from conservatives after saying in a CNN+ interview, "We are concerned about courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally public health decisions. I mean, this is a CDC issue, which should not have been a court issue."

Paul told Spicer that what Fauci really means when he says the court should have no say in whether there are mandates is: "You should have no say, because the court didn't say one way or another. The court just said the individual could make these decisions as far as masks."

In reality, Paul said, "what Fauci is arguing against is individual assessment."

"He's saying that the CDC knows best. So when he criticized the court, he's really criticizing a court that says each individual should make their own decision. So what he's criticizing is free choice and basically free medical decision-making."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here