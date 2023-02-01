Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Deplatforming Newsmax Violates First Amendment

Rep. Ralph Norman called DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax TV a "violation of First Amendment free speech" and told Newsmax on Wednesday that "we have to be loud on it and not put up with this."

The South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that he was on the House floor "speaking against this atrocious act" that has affected 13 million viewers and Congress needs to continue to confront this.

Norman, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee, said Congress needs to encourage AT&T to get involved and not take a hands-off approach, saying, "They can make something happen if they want to."

The congressman added that "this is a pattern this administration has promoted. If there is anything conservative, they try to take it off the air and not allow the American people to make the choice of what they watch versus what they don't watch.

"This is against the Constitution, and should not be put up with."

