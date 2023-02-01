Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: DirecTV's Censoring Driven by Authoritarianism

Texas GOP Rep. Michael Cloud decried DirecTV's dropping of Newsmax as an act fueled by "Marxism" and a will toward an "authoritarian state."

"You know, we're going to keep looking into this," Cloud told "Prime News" on Tuesday regarding DirecTV's dropping of Newsmax. We "have these companies that we — you know, in times past had looked at them as great American success stories. We would even look at them as maybe brand ambassadors of Americanism.

"And what we see now is they're being the enforcement arm for an authoritarian state that has Marxist ideals being promoted here. And to come against conservatives constantly is just a — you know, we can't be having this. And a lot of these companies are getting federal funds."

The congressman then suggests, "If they're going to have a biased sort of tilt, maybe we should be looking at these sort of things."

