Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Biden 'Violating the Oath' to Protect US

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax Thursday that President Joe Biden "is violating the oath" of office by failing to protect the border.

Norman wrote on social media on Wednesday: "Surely there's a point at which Biden's deliberate negligence on the border constitutes a high crime."

During an interview on "Newsline," Norman elaborated on his comment, saying, "The president is violating the oath that he took upon assuming the presidency to protect and defend the United States of America."

The South Carolina Republican added, "With this invasion, he has failed to do that."

Norman went on to say, "Taxpayers do not deserve this. We've got 6.2 million encounters at the Southwest border since he took office. It doesn't even include the 1.7 million got aways. You have over 35,000 [people with] criminal convictions entering this country; 598 were gang members."

The congressman continued, "Not to count the fentanyl — 27,000 pounds of fentanyl were seized, which is enough to kill six billion people. It's affected my home state of South Carolina where we found enough in York, South Carolina, to kill the population of the residents of our great state."

Norman said, "If this isn't enough to impeach the man, I don't know what is."

