Rep. Norman to Newsmax: 'No Interest' in Santos Ouster Vote

Rep. Ralph Norman told Newsmax Thursday that Democrats want Rep. George Santos out of office because they want to narrow the House's GOP majority, and that he has "no interest" in voting to make that happen.

"I'll be voting against the expulsion of Mr. Santos," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline," adding that Santos answers to his constituents in New York, and they are the "ones that can take him out."

Further, Norman said that there are far more important things lawmakers should be focusing on, including holding people who are violating the Constitution accountable.

He noted that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, "as Santos mentioned, is one of them."

"This administration has violated the Constitution by [allowing] unfettered access to illegal immigrants to the tune of 5-6 million people," Norman added. "So rather than waste time on this, I have no interest in voting on it … it's all about votes and all about power."

Santos, R-N.Y., said Thursday that by expelling him from Congress before a conviction against him is reached, lawmakers would start a precedent that will "be the undoing of a lot of members of this body."

The House is expected to vote Friday on a third resolution seeking to remove Santos from office. If the vote passes, the freshman congressman would be the sixth member of Congress to have been expelled by his colleagues."

The vote comes after a report from the House Ethics Committee that it had gathered "overwhelming evidence" that Santos had broken the law and could not be trusted.

The congressman is facing a 23-count federal indictment alleging he stole campaign donors' identities and used their credit cards to run up tens of thousands in unauthorized charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Norman also Thursday commented on the continuing impeachment investigation of President Joe Biden, saying that the "curtain is coming down" on the administration.

"The leader of the free world has said he has no knowledge about his son's business dealings," said Norman. "He claims he doesn't know anything. Why doesn't he want to get to the bottom of this? Why does he continue to deny they have bank records [and] 20 LLCs set up, which is just money laundering … this is serious, not an allegation. These are facts, and he can't continue to deny them."

