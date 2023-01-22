Rep. Norman to Newsmax: White House 'Stonewalling' on Biden Documents

The White House is "stonewalling" when it comes to the classified documents that are being revealed in properties connected to President Joe Biden, but the House Oversight Committee, with its subpoena powers, will get to the bottom of the matter, Rep. Ralph Norman told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Every time I see pictures of his house, it must be 7,000 feet," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "How did the lawyers and the DOJ know where to look? What about the other two or three houses I think he owns?"

Norman said he also wants to know why Biden's lawyers were looking for documents, but when it came to former President Donald Trump, "you had the sirens blazing. You had the FBI there, you had CNN cameras, but with Biden, all of a sudden, they're turning up documents."

The FBI was involved in the search Friday at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home, but lawyers were the ones who were reporting documents dating back to Biden's time as vice president, and in the case of Friday's search, also back to his time in the Senate.

Meanwhile, the DOJ can't be trusted to reveal what was in the documents, as the administration has "weaponized every agency of government," said Norman.

"They knew about these documents, I think, on Nov. 2," he said. "How did they keep them from the American public? If it had been a conservative or Donald Trump, it would have been out even before the midterm elections, which this DOJ did not do, the FBI did not do."

Norman also rejected the idea that Biden could claim executive privilege with the documents, as he wouldn't have had the privilege of declassifying the items as a vice president.

He also said he finds it "interesting" that the documents are being discovered now and said he thinks the reason is that "it's almost as if they want to take out a lame-duck president."

"The Democrats know and the world knows he's not functioning," said Norman. "He's not all there. The cabal that's running this country has decided, I think, that something has got to be done. This is the first of many attacks they'll have on him to delegitimize him, but he's got to start talking at some point."

