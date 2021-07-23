Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Pelosi 'Doesn't Practice What She Preaches'

Rep. Ralph Norman, one of the GOP lawmakers who has lost his appeal over a $500 fine he got in May for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, told Newsmax Friday that he didn't expect to win and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a "dictator and she's a hypocrite" for imposing such rules.

"This is a speaker who does not practice what she preaches," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "We all were aware of the situation where she had got her hair fixed. She didn't wear a mask. She's allowed people that had COVID to come into the chambers."

Norman added that he's gotten his coronavirus vaccine, but he does think Pelosi's demand for masks was "just a scare tactic that she uses" and that he and the others who were fined "were sick of it."

He also insisted that Pelosi didn't enforce her mask mandate with Democrats.

"You know, if she passed a ruling that I had to have a tattoo across my forehead (saying) I love Nancy Pelosi, she would fine us for that," he said.

Norman added that a $500 fine is not that much, but "it is the principle of the thing" and such fines and punishments "will just continue if she's allowed to get by with this."

He also called the rumblings about the return of mask mandates because of the new growth of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant hypocritical, considering the influx of immigrants coming across the border and being sent across the country without having to meet health standards.

"(The Democrats) will not stop at any means to get reelected, and this is what they're doing and using it in a vote-gathering way," said Norman. "It's a medical crisis and it is a military crisis and I hope the American people make them pay a price in the midterms because it's tragic what's happening."

Meanwhile, Norman has been calling on Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who now heads the House Republican Conference, to call a press conference to address the inequities with appointments for the Jan. 6 special committee Pelosi has called.

"Tell this committee is a dog and pony show to again try to cast the blame on President Trump," said Norman. "We've got a border crisis. We've got cities on fire. We've got inflation where people paying out the roof, for gas, for lumber ... she is concentrating on something that happened in January. Look at all the billions that were spent on the looters that tore these cities up. Where's the commission on trying to get them to pay? Or lock them up. It's not there, so this is a diversion tactic."

In addition, Pelosi gets to appoint eight people to the committee, and then be "judge and jury" over who the Republicans pick.

"My choice is not to even participate," said Norman. "Let the Democrats take it and again, the public will see it for what it is, just a hatred for former President Trump and trying to keep the focus off this country."

