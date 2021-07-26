Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Americans Will 'Revolt' If Mask Mandate Returns

Americans will "revolt" if the Biden administration issues new mask mandates because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Rep. Ralph Norman, who was slapped with a $500 fine for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, said on Newsmax Monday.

"I don't think they're going to take it well," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I don't think they're going to take it well I think you can see massive revolts against doing this, particularly with this administration and being so hypocritical in other areas. I think they'll revolt against it."

Norman's comments came after Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are weighing revising COVID-19 guidelines and recommending that everyone, even fully vaccinated people, wear masks when in public.

Norman said he wants to know, instead, why the administration hasn't established a commission to determine the origins of the virus.

"It stuns me that no one is more curious about finding out where this actually came from so we can make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

The lawmaker also said he's hearing that the administration will "probably try" enforcing vaccination mandates.

"You know, we've got freedom in this country to choose whether we get vaccinated or not," said Norman. "I got vaccinated. But the same thing on the mask. Most of the doctors I talked with say masks do no good. This is another scare tactic that I think this administration is using."

He also called it "hypocritical" that people can come across the U.S.-Mexico border who have not had a vaccine, and that immigrants are being put "all over this country."

If the administration is serious about a vaccine mandate, "they would use that as a real reason to mandate vaccines for these people, but they're not doing it," said Norman.

Meanwhile, Norman and fellow GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have lost an appeal about the fine, and he said Monday that they will continue with their lawsuit over the fine.

Norman also discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's appointment of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, accusing her of "picking people who have been known to have a dislike for (former President) Donald Trump.

"She wants to keep all the focus on Donald Trump for the midterms, and that's what will happen instead of solving the problems in this country," said Norman. "Look at the crisis on the border. Look at inflation. Look at what people are paying at the gas pump all and you know so many things that she ought to be doing and informing commissions on, but she is a dictator...this is a dog and pony show it'll be extended past December. Into the midterms and the only thing that matters to this administration is power, and that's what they're trying to maintain."