Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Brings 'Tax and Spend' Budget

President Joe Biden is a "tax and spend leader" and his budget announcement later this week will be more of the same, Rep. Ralph Norman said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"His words have no meaning," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I could care less what he says this week about the budget. We know he's a tax and spend president. We know he's going to demagogue the Republicans on trying to cut Social Security and Medicare."

Biden, Norman added, is "all about spending your money."

"He talks about raising taxes on billionaires," Norman said. "He has raised taxes on every American. Look at the inflation rate that we're paying, everything from eggs to gas … there's not anything that's down."

House Republicans will counter Biden's budget, Norman said.

"Jodey Arrington has done a good job as head of the committee," he said, adding that the House Freedom Caucus has also come up with proposals and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has agreed to balance the budget within 10 years.

But Biden's budget plans won't work, and he doesn't want them to work, said Norman.

"We owe $34 trillion. That's like draining the Atlantic Ocean with a coffee cup," he said.

Norman also on Tuesday discussed the kidnappings of four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek healthcare, saying the Biden administration is not doing enough to get them home safely.

"They're doing the same thing they did in Afghanistan, where we had 13 Americans killed and a number left behind," said Norman. "No, it's just not a priority with them… it's par for the course. Look what he's doing on so many other things like East Palestine, and problems we're having with crime all over the country. It doesn't matter to him."

The White House also has not given any response to Congress about the kidnappings, but that's also business as usual, said Norman.

"You don't get any type of response, nor do they even offer any kind of response on so many issues," he said.

Norman also commented on the 2024 presidential race and the lack of Democrats announcing their intentions to challenge Biden.

"It's going to be interesting," Norman said. "You know the money that Joe Biden has as president can raise and has on hand will be formidable. I think the game plan will be just what they had last time. Put him in the basement, not let him out. Try to create some crisis and then, hopefully, in their minds, attempt to just glide in."

However, that won't happen because there are "great candidates on the Republican side" to challenge Biden, said Norman.

"Americans are not feeling good about where they are with the economy or anything else that's happening to this country," he said.

