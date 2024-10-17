WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brad raffensperger | georgia | early | voting | record | absentee | ballots

Brad Raffensperger to Newsmax: Georgia Voters 'Engaged'

Thursday, 17 October 2024 08:51 PM EDT

The record turnout in early voting continued in Georgia on Thursday, numbers that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Newsmax will reach 800,000 after just three days.

"Our voters are engaged and, obviously, our voters trust the process," Raffensperger said in an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Early voting began with a bang on Tuesday, when 328,000 ballots were cast, shattering the previous first day record of 136,000 in 2020.

"[L]ast week we noticed that about 250,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot. That's probably going to be 300,000 absentee ballot voters. That is also supported and secure, has the security of photo ID, which we've added," Raffensperger told Van Susteren.

"But we're not in a COVID environment. So people want to show up and vote in person, and we're probably gonna have 65% of our voters are going to vote during the early process," he added. "We're going to have 16 days of it, and they're just turning out in big numbers. We had over 300,000 voters on the first day. Right now, we'll have 800,000 after three days."

Early voting in Georgia runs until Nov. 1.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
