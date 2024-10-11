Rabbi Cooper to Newsmax: Yom Kippur Has Deeply Universal Message This Year

Yom Kippur has “a deeply universal message, and you might say universal warning” this year, says Rabbi Abraham Cooper.

“Yom Kippur is the 10th day, the culmination of the 10 days of repentance. And to understand, if you're not Jewish, but if you are to focus that our belief is that the Book of Life is open for all humanity, we’re all in there,” Cooper said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”

“Decisions for the coming year are being made based on how we treat each other, not necessarily how we pray to God,” he added.

“So, it has a deeply universal message, and you might say universal warning. And of course, for tonight and tomorrow, the prayers for our fellow Americans from Florida to North Carolina … and then the rest of the time focusing on the evil that's been wrought in the Middle East, on the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the battle and the struggle right now, to eliminate Hamas, defang Hezbollah and following your programing very closely, trying to figure out what part of the head of this serpent in Tehran the Israelis will be dealing with.”

Many Jews worldwide will mark Yom Kippur in fasting and prayer at their synagogues this weekend.

For the faithful in Florida, destructive Hurricane Milton has disrupted plans for observing the Day of Atonement — the holiest day of the year in the Jewish faith — that begins Friday evening and caps off the High Holy Days that began with Rosh Hashana on Oct. 2.

Cooper also told Newsmax he was praying for the “closer support and alliance between the United States, its military and the state of Israel.

“No matter who is president or who is the secretary of state. So, it's a time of, we hope, spiritual growth.

"We like to believe we're all going to be inscribed in the book of life as you cover each day breaking news that nobody ever thought of before. We're always playing catch up. But this is actually a time from our perspective that all people we hope, will reflect on the quality of their deeds and their commitment to be decent people. It's a very, very special and meaningful day."

