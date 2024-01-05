Holt to Newsmax: Haley Linking Hamas, Putin Won't Fool Americans

Nikki Haley linking Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 to Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday won't fool Americans, said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"What kind of foreign policy would she bring us if she's going to talk about Putin's birthday? Oh, my goodness. The dots connect," Holt said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Putin is very pleased because the war has shifted now to Israel and he can mop up in Ukraine, but that's because of the lack of a United States strategy. Putin's going to do what's in Russia's best interest. Full stop. End of story. But to link it to his birthday and trying to take good Americans to have them come to her and say, Here's how I'm going to prove to you that I understand how geostrategic plates work in this world. You know, Americans are smarter than that."

"And they scratch their heads, and they go, Oh, no. And you just want more war. What would be your plan to get us out of wars? You know, like the last administration did. What would be that strategy, because that's what we're more interested in. We're not really interested in Russian birthdays," he added.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and current GOP presidential candidate, during a town hall event with voters in Iowa in mid-December claimed that "Russian intelligence" helped Hamas attack Israel on Putin's birthday.

"Hamas invaded Israel and did all that brutality on Oct. 7. Oct. 7 is Putin's birthday," Haley said.

"Remember when I told you Putin hit rock bottom?" she asked. "Who's the happiest person in the world right now? Putin. Because the U.S. and the West took all their eyes off Ukraine, and what did we do? Started looking at Israel.

"We now know that Russian intelligence is what helped Hamas know how to get through that barrier," he also said. "See the connection."

