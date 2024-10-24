Pollster Mitch Brown to Newsmax: Public Polling Should Be Taken 'With a Grain of Salt'

Public polling should be taken "with a grain of salt," says GOP pollster Mitchell Brown.

"One, it's done by a university in coordination with a news agency. So, they're trying to save cost here. They're not really looking that much into what they think the voter turnout will be in certain places, or just coming up with hypotheses to do so," Brown, the director of political strategy at Cygnal, told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday.

"It could be released by organizations that want to suppress vote or increase vote, or say, 'hey, look, your candidate's doing poorly, so it's already over, don't worry about voting' or 'hey, your candidate's doing great, let's bump up that enthusiasm.'

"It's also done for fundraising numbers. So, when you can go look at a lot of these, like you could see the pollster ratings online, I would just say that, mainly, I'm not going to go out there and throw out specific pollsters under the bus, but it's mostly the ones that you see that are only public release and from pollsters who don't do internals for campaigns and that sort," he added.

