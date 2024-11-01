CUNY Professor to Newsmax: Faculty Unions Fund Anti-Israel Protests

A professor at The City University of New York (CUNY) told Newsmax that a group he founded to combat antisemitism uncovered evidence that faculty unions have funded on-campus pro-Palestinian protests.

Jeffrey Lax, professor of law at CUNY’s Kingsborough Community College, said his group, Safe Campus, has seen emails showing that faculty unions have supplied money to and advised anti-Israel groups.

Lax appeared Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo" show and discussed his group’s findings surrounding the on-campus pro-Palestine protests that erupted around the country this spring. The demonstrations vilified Israel for its war against Hamas terrorists, who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, massacred 1,200 Israelis and took another 240 civilian hostages.

"The most common misconception is that this really is students," Lax told fill-in host Tom Basile of the on-campus protests. "As you and I both know and as most decent people across the country know, 99.999% of students want one thing from college. They want to get a degree, do well in school, and then get a good a good. I mean, that's what most people want.

"What you're really seeing here, there may be some face of students as a facade. It's not really students. This is always … there are always faculty members, radicals and unions. That's the key. Remember that one big part of this is faculty unions because that's where the money comes from. That's where the money gets funneled to do these types of horrible, harassing and sometimes violent rallies."

The New York Post reported in August that CUNY, the country's largest urban public university system, was not prepared for the "potentially dangerous" onslaught of pro-Palestinian protests that may hit campuses after students returned this fall, CUNY police officers warned.

The concern now is that demonstrations could re-emerge after Tuesday's election, which includes former President Donald Trump opposing Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House.

"The unions absolutely fund this and help organize these rallies," Lax told Basile. "My group, Safe Campus, which I founded, we have sources all over universities and in unions, and we have seen internal emails that … they have no idea that we're seeing some of these emails … but we have seen internal emails where we have seen the strategy, strategization between faculty members from, you know, delegates in the union and top leaders, even officers of the union organizing with, for example, the Gaza encampments. You know, having meetings with them, organizing these rallies.

"It's not a coincidence that that big Columbia rally that got so much publicity last year that they marched down to CUNY, my university, city college, and if you remember, they removed the American flag from a public university and raised the Palestinian flag. If that doesn't sicken you as an American, I don't know what would, but they were behind it."

