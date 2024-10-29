WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | donald trump | kamala harris | polls | voters

Chanel 12 Poll: Israelis Prefer Trump Over Harris by 66% to 17%

By    |   Tuesday, 29 October 2024 09:29 AM EDT

An overwhelming number of Israelis (66%) prefer Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump over Vice President and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, according to a Channel 12 News poll the findings of which were revealed on Monday.

The survey, conducted a week before the U.S. election, found only 17% of Israelis choose Harris, while another 17% had no preference.

Among voters for coalition parties, 93% chose Trump and only 1% Harris.

The results are nearly the reverse of those from a Sept. 9 poll by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, which found that 68% of U.S. Jews favor Harris with only 25% selecting Trump.

Israel is not a top priority for American Jews, according to the JDCA poll, falling behind democracy, abortion, the economy, climate change, national security, antisemitism, immigration, and healthcare in a ranking of issues.

The Israeli Channel 12 survey also found that, were elections to be held in Israel today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party would win 26 Knesset seats while Benny Gantz's opposition National Unity Party would win 22.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party was projected to win 13 seats, as was Avigdor Lieberman's Israel Beiteinu Party.

In terms of ability to form a governing coalition, the opposition was projected to win 68 mandates and the coalition 52. The opposition numbers include the Arab party Hadash-Ta'al.

Contrary to previous polls, the Channel 12 survey found that the opposition would only succeed in forming a government with the help of an Arab party (either the United Arab List or Hadash-Ta'al).

The poll was conducted by Midgam on Oct. 28, among 507 adults over the age of 18.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An overwhelming number of Israelis (66%) prefer Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump over Vice President and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, according to a Channel 12 News poll the findings of which were revealed on Monday.
israel, donald trump, kamala harris, polls, voters
283
2024-29-29
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 09:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved