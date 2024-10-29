Chanel 12 Poll: Israelis Prefer Trump Over Harris by 66% to 17%

An overwhelming number of Israelis (66%) prefer Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump over Vice President and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, according to a Channel 12 News poll the findings of which were revealed on Monday.

The survey, conducted a week before the U.S. election, found only 17% of Israelis choose Harris, while another 17% had no preference.

Among voters for coalition parties, 93% chose Trump and only 1% Harris.

The results are nearly the reverse of those from a Sept. 9 poll by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, which found that 68% of U.S. Jews favor Harris with only 25% selecting Trump.

Israel is not a top priority for American Jews, according to the JDCA poll, falling behind democracy, abortion, the economy, climate change, national security, antisemitism, immigration, and healthcare in a ranking of issues.

The Israeli Channel 12 survey also found that, were elections to be held in Israel today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party would win 26 Knesset seats while Benny Gantz's opposition National Unity Party would win 22.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party was projected to win 13 seats, as was Avigdor Lieberman's Israel Beiteinu Party.

In terms of ability to form a governing coalition, the opposition was projected to win 68 mandates and the coalition 52. The opposition numbers include the Arab party Hadash-Ta'al.

Contrary to previous polls, the Channel 12 survey found that the opposition would only succeed in forming a government with the help of an Arab party (either the United Arab List or Hadash-Ta'al).

The poll was conducted by Midgam on Oct. 28, among 507 adults over the age of 18.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate