Dennis Prager to Newsmax: World Chaos Biden's Doing

PragerU founder and commentator Dennis Prager told Newsmax Friday that the current chaotic situation in the world is the fault of President Joe Biden.

"It is actually painful for me because I really do believe that Americans should unite behind a president when there are foreign policy crises," Prager said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. So, this is not coming from someone just because I happen to vote Republican, but the chaos in the world has been [Biden's] doing because the media is really the mouthpiece of this president and his party."

Biden addressed the American people from the Oval Office Thursday night calling on Congress to approve his plan to spend $100 billion in aid to both Israel and Ukraine.

His speech drew praise from Democrats in Congress.

"We are the world's indispensable leader, as the president said tonight. This moment is as serious as it gets, and it demands serious leaders," Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, said in a statement following the speech.

"We need to respond to this moment by coming together, getting a speaker who will work in a bipartisan way to keep your government open, continue investments in our economy, and provide the strength and support our global partners need."

Prager said that starting with the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which was a "betrayal" of the Afghan people and left billions in military equipment in the country, helped lead to instability in the world.

"It was a betrayal of everything we stand for," he said. "It is a betrayal of the Afghan people, and we left a massive amount of our military items there."

Prager also said that those in the administration or Democrats in Congress trying to claim a "moral equivalency" between the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel and the brutal terrorist attacks launched Oct. 7 that killed 1,300 Israeli civilians and others, including 30 Americans, was being a "moral idiot."

"That people can make a moral equivalence between the monsters of Hamas and the free society of Israel," he said. "Tell me any other example of a free society and a monstrous society in the world today, where there is a moral equivalence.

"That's why I said, 'It's either you're, I hate to use the term, "immoral idiot,"' that's a special type of idiot; it's one who's in the moral sphere and is truly dysfunctional, 'or you just hate Israel.'"

Prager said Hamas goes as far as torturing Palestinians who disagree with them.

"If you oppose Hamas in Gaza, you're tortured, often to death, but that doesn't matter to these [Hamas supporters.]," he said. "They announce it. This point is so important, 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.' That means we get rid of Israel. It's from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!