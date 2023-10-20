×
Tags: joe biden | teleprompter | oval office | speech

Biden Appears to Read Note Aloud During Address

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 11:28 AM EDT

President Joe Biden on Thursday appeared to read aloud a direction from a teleprompter during his Oval Office address when talking about the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the Washington Examiner reported.

In a prime-time address to the nation, Biden, while asserting that the U.S. has no desire to send troops to fight against Russia, said, "We will have something that we do not seek — make it clear: We do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or fighting against Russia."

The Examiner noteed that the flub is reminiscent of the incident in which former President George H.W. Bush accidentally said, "Message: I care," which had been a note given to him rather than a statement for him to read.

Biden previously came under fire after saying, "End of quote, repeat the line," while delivering a speech, though a White House spokesperson denied that he made a mistake at the time, claiming that Biden actually said, "Let me repeat that line."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 20 October 2023 11:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

