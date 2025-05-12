WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pope leo | abortion | immigration | gender | rudy giuliani | catholic

Giuliani to Newsmax: Can't Pigeonhole New Pope

Monday, 12 May 2025 10:41 PM EDT

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Monday that Pope Leo XIV is not a man who can easily be pinned down.

Speaking with "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani said, "I get the feeling we have in this pope, an extraordinarily intelligent man who can reason."

"I listened to some of his early interviews as a cardinal and bishop; very, very intelligent man and a very broad-minded man. And I don't think he's going to be easily categorized as liberal, or conservative, progressive."

Giuliani went on to recount that many of the Catholic clergy don't have a grasp of illegal immigration as it stands today.

"I don't think they understand that," Giuliani said, referring to illegal migrants and the criminals among them.

But Leo's "major issue is not immigration. The major issue has always been abortion, all throughout his life. And yeah, a very, very strong opponent of any form of abortion. And he is a very strong opponent of all what he considers gender craziness."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Monday that Pope Leo XIV is not a man who can easily be pinned down.
