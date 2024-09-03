Father Patalinghug to Newsmax: Catholics 'Significant,' Even When 'Treated Poorly'

Father Leo Patalinghug, founder of PlatingGrace.com, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia, on the first leg of his Asia tour, shows Catholics are "significant," even when "treated poorly," as they often are by the country's Muslim majority.

"The significance is really about, when you think of the word significance — gosh, I sound a little like [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] right now — but it's about a sign, and the sign is simply this: The sign of Christ is one that understands suffering and Christ is present where his people are suffering," Patalinghug told Newsmax's "National Report."

"Oftentimes, the Pope's talked about Christians in the periphery, which is why he is going there — yes, to confront the evils of the persecution, but also to let people know that Jesus Christ is a bridge builder.

"Christ wants to respect people's cultures and religion, but, at the same time, you've got to admit that the people of Indonesia have benefited from the Catholic presence there. You just saw images of the shelters and the orphanages — those were all run by Catholics. So, it's to help them recognize Catholics are significant even when they are treated poorly."

Patalinghug finds it "pretty amazing" the Pope is making the 12-day Asia trip, considering his advanced age and the state of his health, but "it is part of his responsibility as the universal shepherd for all Christians."

"He wants to make sure that the Christians, especially in Indonesia, where Christians oftentimes have been persecuted by their Muslim brothers and sisters, have a shepherd who is willing to protect them as well, while at the same time letting people know that, yes, our God is one of universal peace and brotherhood," he said. "So, he's just basically doing his job, even at 88 years old."

When asked about the impact of Francis' jaunt abroad, Patalinghug said, "For him to make the effort shows that there is a power working in him beyond human power."

"It really shows that the papacy is really something that God has done in the church today, and is something that God will continue to persevere," he said. "So, the only thing we can do at this time is pray for the Pope's health, pray for his courage and his strength, but also pray for faithfulness and success in these pastoral visits.

"It's really amazing to know that there's only been three popes that have visited Indonesia at this time, and for this Pope to reach out to all the sheep that feel like they're not part of the inner circle, he's letting them know God is with them."

