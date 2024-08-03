Dick Morris to Newsmax: Harris Honeymoon Not 'Decisive Bump'

The polls are showing no significant difference outside the margin of error in Democrats' swap out of President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris, a remarkable finding in the latest polling, according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"Harris has gotten over her original intro as the presidential candidate and she has had a bump but it wasn't a decisive bump, a little bit of a bump," Morris told "Saturday Report."

While Harris is "going to have another bounce from her convention" later this month, according to Morris, Democrats should be concerned her "honeymoon" period has not moved the race outside the margins of error, according to Trump pollster John McLaughlin.

"Things are going well," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "I would not have imagined after the buildup that Harris had — her introduction into the race, the media sycophancy over her — that she would have only picked up the points that she did.

"Bear in mind, when John says 2 points, he really means 5 points."

McLaughlin's polling for Trump had him up 2 points on Biden before the late June debate, then 4 points after his being exposed on the international stage. Now Harris has cut Trump's lead back to 2 points — within the margin of error — but even that move was merely a margin of error move itself, according to McLaughlin.

"The polls don't really bounce: They grind," McLaughlin said. "Trump grinds up a little bit.

"By the way, this is a lot better — for me — than 2016 and 2020, because we were losing the national popular vote then. Now we're ahead by 2 points.

"She's had a great honeymoon press exposure — unbelievable — from the national media."

Even the Harris campaign has paid the price over the mere 2 point trimming of Trump's lead, because "she's got Obama's people working for her now" on the campaign, McLaughlin noted.

The vice presidential announcement to come — likely Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro — is not a poll mover either, he added.

"Clearly she's trying to pick a boring white guy," McLaughlin joked, noting all the prospective Shapiro alternatives are from the same vein.

And, finally, Morris noted to Cosby, the Harris 2-point move in McLaughlin's national polling is based in the ostensibly already won electoral votes of Democrat strangleholds in deep-blue California and New York.

Those states are not flipping from Democrat to Republican anyway, so Harris moving 2 points nationally ultimately has no affect on the state-by-state Electoral College projections for November, Morris concluded.

