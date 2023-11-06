Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden 'Getting Killed' in Polls

Author and adviser to former President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is "getting killed" in the polls.
Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris says Biden is "getting killed in a whole lotta swing states."
"He's losing Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and a bunch of other states."
Morris went on to speculate that the arguments top Democrats are making that Biden is the only candidate who can beat Trump are "eroding."
About NEWSMAX TV:
NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!
- Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
- Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com
Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.