Tags: polls | donald trump | joe biden | 2024 election | democrats | candidate

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden 'Getting Killed' in Polls

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 10:40 PM EST

Author and adviser to former President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is "getting killed" in the polls.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris says Biden is "getting killed in a whole lotta swing states."

"He's losing Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and a bunch of other states."

Morris went on to speculate that the arguments top Democrats are making that Biden is the only candidate who can beat Trump are "eroding."

