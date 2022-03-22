Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Poland Could Be Next

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expressed her concern on Tuesday that Poland could be the next country invaded by Russia.

"There is concern that [Poland] could be next over time," Mace told Newsmax.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co." Mace added that for now, though, "looking at this particular invasion by Russia, and the way the Ukrainian people are fighting back, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin wasn't expecting this."

"When he invaded Georgia in 2008, they rolled over in 12 days. When he invaded Crimea, it was about a month and six days. With Ukraine, there's no end in sight here."

The congresswoman's comments come in light of Ukraine claiming on Tuesday that they have retaken control of a strategically important town outside of Kyiv amid a weeklong Russian onslaught.

According to Fox Business on Tuesday, protesters in Poland have been disrupting the flow of goods on the Belarus border in an effort to halt trade with Russia. The protesters argue that if the trucks cross the border into Russia's ally Belarus, they will generate trade, which, in turn, will generate money for Russia to keep attacking Ukraine.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here