Dr. Drew to Newsmax: Danger of Being Canceled Over Health Questions Lifted

Famed television personality Dr. Drew Pinsky told Newsmax on Friday that after Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday, it is now safe for people to ask major questions regarding health issues in the U.S. without worrying about being canceled.

In teaming with former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump made making America healthy again a prime part of his agenda in the latter part of his campaign. Kennedy is expected to play a major role in health advocacy in Trump’s administration.

“I want you to think about the fact that until a couple of days ago, we couldn't ask the question, Why are autism rates so high in this country?” Pinsky told “Finnerty.” “Why is chronic disease encumbering virtually everybody in the land? Why? What is going on?

“If you asked that question, you were labeled as a conspiracy theorist because there was a remote possibility that perhaps vaccines had something to do with the autism or not. It should be priority-one to ask these questions regardless of what we think the causes might be. We must look into this. … Could anything more be more important than attending to the health of this country? It is the most important thing.

“And [Kennedy’s] point has always been that we should be testing vaccines the way we test all other medications, that we allow pharmaceutical companies to give to people like me so we can put in their body. We don't do that with vaccines. And on the food side, we allow the companies that used to bring us tobacco, the very same marketers, lobbyists, and scientists, have moved over to food to make food addictive. What do we imagine is going to happen when we allow that to happen?”

In the U.S., 1-in-36 children has autism, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In 2006, it was 1-in-110, and in 1986 it was 1-in1,000.

“What's even more pernicious,” Pinsky said, “and this is the part you’ve got to remember, when the history books are written about this era, people will not believe what we just lived through.

"If you mentioned autism and questioned it, do you know what you would get in response? Hey, stop with the neuro-normative stuff. [They] are the same as everybody else. Just because you're neuro-normative doesn't mean you're not allowed to ask questions about somebody who is non-neuro-normative. That's literally what you got back.

“Not for judging anybody with these conditions. In fact, we do a great job helping them and wonderful that we do. But why is it so high?

"It's just a medical scientific question. And the fact that we couldn't even ask the question, it was very much akin to so many of the areas where we were not allowed to speak, lest you be canceled. This is another one of those areas. And the fact that medicine has been captured by this is astonishing.”

