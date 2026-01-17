Phares to Newsmax: Trump Should Address Iranians in Speech

President Donald Trump should speak directly to the Iranian people from the Oval Office to bolster resistance against Tehran’s brutal crackdown, foreign policy analyst Walid Phares told Newsmax on Saturday.

Phares said the Islamic Republic’s response to nationwide protests has turned into an "occupation" of its own cities as security forces deploy armored vehicles and move "house to house, city to city," a strategy he says is provoking even stronger opposition from citizens.

The protests, which erupted in late December, have spread across Tehran and other urban centers amid rising anger over economic hardship and political repression.

"This is an occupation of their own cities," Phares said on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

"When that happens, you’re going to trigger resistance."

He described the demonstrations as "very organized, very stubborn, much better than any waves before."

Phares sharply criticized Tehran’s forceful response, saying it has been "genocidal" and alleging that thousands have been killed in the crackdown.

Independent estimates vary widely due to communication blackouts, but rights groups report at least several thousand deaths and claim the toll could be far higher, with some opposition sources estimating up to 12,000 killed during peak violence.

"My advice to the president is, number one, be determined and continue the policy that he stated in his several tweets; excellent in that direction," Phares said.

He urged Trump to take his messaging a step further by addressing the Iranian people directly to "multiply the energy on the ground."

Phares’ comments come as Trump has signaled increasingly assertive support for Iranian protesters and threats of potential action against the regime if the violence continues.

Trump has publicly condemned Tehran’s crackdown and has indicated the United States stands with demonstrators demanding freedom and reform.

In addition to urging a presidential address to Iranians, Phares called on Trump to push back against international pressure that seeks to limit U.S. involvement.

"Tell them we know better the interest of the United States," he said, and emphasize stopping the violence inside Iran.

The situation in Iran has drawn intense global concern, with varying casualty figures underscoring the difficulty of obtaining reliable data amid an ongoing internet blackout and severe restrictions on independent reporting.

Human rights organizations report thousands killed and tens of thousands arrested, making it one of the deadliest internal crackdowns in recent Iranian history.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has defended the regime’s actions and criticized U.S. support for the protests, further heightening tensions between Tehran and Washington.