Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Biden 'An Embarrassment' in Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden once again showed that he's "not ready for prime time" with his visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, and his actions there, including the fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, were an "embarrassment," Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday.

"He was the Senate Foreign Relations chairman for years; yet as president, he was stumbling," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "Saudi Arabia has a vast experience with us, and the message to them needs to be clear."

The Saudi leaders aren't "woke," Sessions continued, "and to assume that the Saudis would be woke would be a mistake. He had to have a package that was pre-worked by his team and his staff not only on energy but also on international politics as well as financial matters. It's like he can't read his book that he is supposed to understand."

In other such instances, Secretary of State Antony Blinken "had to speak for him," said Sessions, adding that he wishes that would have happened with the current trip as well.

"When you're on an international stage like this, you cannot make mistakes," the congressman said.

And the fist bump itself was "bizarre," said Sessions.

"If we were at a Houston Astros baseball game in Houston, where the Saudis do come and visit, perhaps it would have been good there, but the president of the United States was visiting the kingdom," said Sessions. "When the president visits Israel, you do as they do in Israel. When he is in Saudi Arabia, he should do that. It was not only unprofessional, but I believe it would have been against protocol also."

But Biden is "woke," said Sessions, and he's "pushing whatever values he wants. He failed to understand that in international politics, you represent the United States of America. The world will see that and they will once again gather the viewpoint that he is not ready for prime time, and he's not."

Sessions also questioned the message that Biden may or may not have delivered about slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi regime critic Jamal Khashoggi.

"It's one thing to bring up discontent, but it's another thing to say, 'Everybody knows where I stand on this issue,'" said Sessions. "He's incapable of effectively saying what that is again. The bottom line to this is we are not for the murder of people. This was there is a good bit of evidence on this. But the president, if he's going to decide to bring it up, he needs to put it into a context of how the relationship is going to be viewed between the Saudis and the United States."

But instead, Biden "had his hat in his hand to go over and ask for them to increase their oil production," said Sessions.

"I wonder how tough you think you are if you're asking a host for something," he said. "I think this man is incapable. I think the Democratic Party is incapable. I think his handlers are incapable. They are not ready for prime time. And when you go on the international stage like this to make mistakes like this, it's apparent to everybody."

But Biden left the United States to change the narrative on the inflation on energy, food and more, said Sessions, and that makes him a "joke."

"He is not able to hit on the issues and ideas that would cast America as the world leader," the congressman said. "He's coming across as Uncle Joe, as opposed to leading in the world. We learned a long time ago that when America is great, so is the world. When America's second rate and wants to be just one of the guys, the world suffers. Uncle Joe showed up over there and wants to wear his sunglasses, and wants to babble through these things, and the international presence of the United States is what suffers in this endeavor."

