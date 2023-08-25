Dr. Jordan Peterson to Newsmax: Noisy, Dangerous Minority Wants Catastrophe

Author, clinical psychologist, and university professor Dr. Jordan Peterson told Newsmax Friday that people must be careful when reacting to others trying to polarize the nation politically so that they fall into the trap of using the same bitterness and hostility against them, furthering their aims in the end.

"We have to understand that the polarizing forces that are producing this kind of catastrophe are a very small minority of people, and they're almost always the case," Peterson said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Friday. "The trick for everyone to avoid catastrophe is to not fall into their snares."

Peterson is best known as the author of the book, "12 Rules for Life," and for rebuking the Canadian government's mandated speech policy of using preferred pronouns with students.

Since gaining international prominence through social media and the internet in 2016, he has traveled throughout the world speaking to audiences in dozens of countries, according to the biography on his website.

"You have to think about that in some ways, you know, regardless of provocation," he said. "Now, that doesn't mean I think that people have no right to defend themselves because I don't think that at all, but we don't want to bring about the worst of all possible states of affairs so that the people who want to dance in the ruins will be able to happily do so claiming all along to have been correct."

Peterson said the Canadian body responsible for his clinical psychology license is attempting to force him to take "reeducation training" after people claiming to be his clients complained that his online criticisms of the government and views on cultural issues were unprofessional.

"I'm facing the same kind of prosecution in Canada," he said. "I mean, my own licensing body is attempting to reeducate me, which is very comical in many ways, because I'm probably relatively resistant to reeducation as it turns out, and the entire reason for that is political."

Despite unfairness and biased persecution, Dr. Peterson said that giving into the bitterness and anger it generates can take someone down some "dark trails" that end up giving their enemies what they want.

"Even if people are persecuting you let's say, and even if they're doing that unjustly, if you fall prey to a vengeful bitterness as a consequence of that, then not only do you have all the persecution that's there and the foolishness that goes along with that, but then you also have to suffer from all the resentful bitterness," he said.

"And then if you want to imagine a victory for your enemies, that's absolutely complete. That would be it, right? They get to persecute you and destroy your psychological integrity. Let's say in your peace of mind. That's not a good idea."

