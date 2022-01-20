Peter Navarro to Newsmax: 'Reaping What We Have Sown' With Unvetted Biden

Responding to President Joe Biden's news conference marking the end of his first year, former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Newsmax lamented the lack of cognition of the president and the acuity of the economic advisers.

"There doesn't seem to be anybody in the Biden White House who has a handle on controlling either the inflation or stimulating growth," Navarro told Thursday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "This is what worries me as I see this man who we did not vet properly during the election, because the corporate media kind of kept him in the basement, allowed him to stay there.

"And now, Eric, we're reaping what we have sown."

Biden's remarks on how he might respond less harshly to Russia's Vladimir Putin if he conducts a "minor incursion" of Ukraine were particularly troublesome to Navarro.

"He said exactly the wrong thing," Navarro told host Eric Bolling. "You don't just say that stuff out loud. It's almost like you're inviting Putin in."

Worse still, according to Navarro, is that the focus on Russia is a distraction from China.

"Communist China is the existential threat to the United States of America," Navarro said. "It created the pandemic in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It's using that pandemic to advance its geopolitical and military agendas.

"Communist China has been coming at us, and they will continue come at us," he continued. "And this whole Russia, Russia, Russia thing that I've been hearing going back to 2017 when I first joined the president in the White House is the worst-case scenario for us, because Communist China is the enemy here."

Navarro concluded 2024 cannot come soon enough.

"It's going to be a long three years," he said. "We're at the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of Joseph Biden, and everybody can see that this man is not up for the job."

